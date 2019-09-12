12 Sep 2019

Security Council Presidential Statement Welcomes Role of United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa in Promoting Inclusive Dialogue

from UN Security Council
12 SEPTEMBER 2019

A Security Council statement issued today welcomed the role of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa (UNOCA)in promoting inclusive political dialogue in non-mission settings such as Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome and Principe, and in consolidating peace, resolving tensions, and preventing or mitigating political crises.

In a presidential statement (document S/PRST/2019/10) issued by Vassily A. Nebenzia (Russian Federation), Council President for September, the 15-member organ welcomed the cooperation between UNOCA and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

It also encouraged UNOCA to take into consideration climate change, ecological changes and natural hazards among other factors affecting the stability of the Central African region, including through drought, desertification, land degradation and food insecurity. The factors continue to stress the need for long-term strategies by Governments and the United Nations, the Council noted.

The Council underlined the importance of a clear division of labour between UNOCA and other United Nations entities. In particular, it welcomed the recommendation that UNOCA should continue to rally regional support for the peace process in the Central African Republic, in close consultation with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The 15-member organ further welcomed the recommendation that there be a clear division of labour between UNOCA and other United Nations entities operating in the region, such as the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), the Office of the Special Envoy for the Great Lakes and the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Burundi.

