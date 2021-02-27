Seasonality of Acute Malnutrition and its Drivers in Sila Province, Chad: a mixed methods analysis

This report explores the seasonal patterns of acute malnutrition and its key drivers in the Goz Beida Region of Chad. The findings reveal a nuanced and complex seasonal pattern of wasting characterized by two different sized peaks, each likely with different drivers. The primary and larger peak is at the start of the rains and a secondary smaller peak occurs prior to the harvest.

This report explores the basic, immediate, and underlying drivers of acute malnutrition within the context of Chad and offers recommendations for programming and evaluation to be better grounded in a seasonal perspective.

The findings are based on a two-year mixed methods study, including child monthly panel data and multiple rounds of qualitative inquiry to investigate the peak times across multiple nutrition indicators, child morbidity, water access for humans and animals, migration of humans and animals, water contamination, and hygiene practices along the water chain. The research builds on findings from two studies: Community Resilience to Acute Malnutrition and Building Resilience and Adaption to Climate Extremes and Disasters.

The study is a partnership with Concern Worldwide and aims to inform programming on water, livestock, and nutrition in the Goz Beida area of Chad.