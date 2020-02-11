11 Feb 2020

Renforcer la redevabilité au Tchad - Décembre 2019 - Logone Oriental, Ouaddaï et Lac - Quatrième Phase

Report
from Ground Truth Solutions
Published on 11 Feb 2020
Accountability has increasingly become a key topic for the humanitarian response in Chad. This was demonstrated, in part, by the prioritisation of perceptual indicators in the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). Time and again, we see that perceptions of affected people – including refugees, returnees, IDPs and host communities – about the aid they receive are a crucial component of accountability. With support from Sida (Swedish International Development Agency), the CHS Alliance, Ground Truth Solutions, and the Chad Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) are working together to change it. The project collects feedback from affected people, aid agency field staff, as well as local partners, to systematically monitor the implementation of the HRP against the Core Humanitarian Standard’s nine commitments so as to inform decision-making and strategic planning. To this end, Ground Truth Solutions has been collecting and analysing the perceptions of affected people across three regions in Chad: Lac, Ouaddaï and Logone Oriental. During the fourth round, 1,539 affected people in the Logone Oriental, Lac, and Ouaddaï regions of Chad were interviewed between September and October 2019. Following discussion with humanitarian actors, we decided to publish three regional reports instead of a global report. Since the reality on the ground is different in the three provinces, it was important to adapt our report to the needs of aid workers. To see results from the latest round of data collection or for more information regarding our activities in Chad, please visit Ground Truth Solutions website.

