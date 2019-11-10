10 Nov 2019

QRCS builds relations with Red Cross Red Crescent partners [EN/AR]

Report
from Qatar Red Crescent Society
Published on 10 Nov 2019
November 10th, 2019 ― Doha: A high-profile delegation from Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has visited Chad, Cameroon, and Kenya to communicate with fellow National Societies and build mutual relations with the components of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, with a special focus on Africa. QRCS’s delegation comprised Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General, and Dr. Fawzi Oussedik, Head of International Relations. During its four-day stay in Chad, the delegation visited the Red Cross of Chad and some humanitarian projects for the vulnerable communities. The two parties agreed to hold another meeting in Algeria, with a view to more understanding, in the form of a framework cooperation agreement. They visited Yaya Mahamat Liguita, the President of the Red Cross of Chad, who is currently being treated at a hospital. Another meeting was held with the representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Chad. After that, the delegation traveled to Cameroon, where they held talks with Cameroon Red Cross Society (CRCS). In order to push mutual relations forward, the top officials of the host National Society were invited to Doha, to attend the Disaster Management Camp (DMC) to be held in March 2020. During a field tour of some operations of CRCS, potential humanitarian projects were proposed to meet the needs of the local community. A series of meetings were held with the President, board members, and international relations director of CRCS, as well as the IRCS representative in Cameroon. The last destination was Kenya. The delegation met with Dr. Abbas Gullet, President of Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) and took a tour of some ongoing projects. In the end of the visit, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed as a legal framework of bilateral cooperation in the coming years.

