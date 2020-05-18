Qatar Charity supports efforts to combat coronavirus in Mali, Chad and Kenya

Qatar Charity (QC), through its offices or in cooperation with international humanitarian organizations and local partners, has delivered assistance in Mali, Chad, and Kenya, as part of its continued efforts aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), and helping communities in need.

In Mali, several hospitals have benefited from the assistance provided through Qatar Charity’s office in the country, which included clothes, spectacles, masks, gloves, thermometers, and cleaning and sterilization materials.

In Chad, Qatar Charity’s office in the capital, N'Djamena, implemented a project to prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, benefiting 500 families and 5 institutions directly and 8,500 people indirectly.

The project has distributed preventive supplies in a hospital and four social centers. The supplies included sanitizers, cleaning materials, gloves and masks.

The project also distributed 500 protective baskets to poor families, with each containing cleaning and sterilization materials, in addition to an awareness campaign in all districts of N'Djamena, to educate people on the importance of practicing personal hygiene and on the epidemic.

In Kenya, Qatar Charity has distributed necessary preventive supplies, including disinfectants, sterilizers, masks, hygiene kits and other items, to 500 families with 2500 individuals to raise community awareness on the epidemic, and reduce cases of virus infection.