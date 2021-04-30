Press Release: The African Union Commission and the AU Peace and Security Council Undertake a Fact Finding Mission to the Republic of Chad

***N’Djamena, 29 April 2021: *** The African Union Commission, with the participation of the five (5)) Members of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), as well as the Democratic Republic of Congo in its capacity of Chairperson of the AU, arrived in N’Djamena, Chad today on a seven-day Fact-Finding Mission, from 29 April to 6 May 2021. The mission is led by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, along with the PSC Chairperson for the month of April 2021, H.E. Ambassador M. Idriss Farah of the Republic of Djibouti.

The Fact-Finding Mission is taking place pursuant to the PSC Communique [PSC/BR/COMM.2(CMXCIII)],adopted at its 993rd meeting held on 22 April 2021, on the situation in Chad. The PSC had authorized the AU Commission to constitute a Fact-Finding Mission, with the participation of PSC Members, to visit Chad and engage with the Chadian Authorities on all issues relating to the situation in the country, particularly to support the investigation into the killing of Late President Idriss Deby Itno, and ascertain the facts in an effort to restore constitutionalism.

The Fact-Finding Mission will seek first-hand information from the Chadian Authorities and stakeholders, on the unfolding political and security situation, and examine strategies to facilitate a swift return to constitutional order and democratic governance, while concurrently preserving the security and territorial integrity of Chad.

Furthermore, the Fact-Finding Mission is expected to reaffirm the solidarity of the AU with the Government and people of Chad, as well as the unwavering commitment to support its transition process.

In its engagement with relevant stakeholders, the Mission will consider core issues germane to the durable peace and stability of Chad, especially in countering terrorism and violent extremism, armed rebellion and transnational organized crime.

The Fact-Finding Mission is scheduled to hold consultations with regional and global actors, including the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the G-5 Sahel and the United Nations (UN), on the potential impact of the current developments in Chad for the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin regions.

The Mission is expected to submit its findings to the AU Peace and Security Council on or before 8 May 2021, for due consideration and decision on the situation in Chad.