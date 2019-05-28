Population flow monitoring: Migration in Northern and Western Chad Report - Dashboard # 25 Reporting period : April 2019

INTRODUCTION: IOM works with national and regional authorities as well as local partners to better understand migration movements in West and Central Africa. This report presents data collected at key transit points in Faya, Kalait and Rig-Rig, in Northern and Western Chad. These Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were set up in order to monitor the movements of travellers in transit through the country. The FMP in Rig-Rig was installed in April 2019. The Zouarke FMP has been inactive since October 2018 because of worsening security conditions in the region.

In April 2019, 559 individuals were, on average, observed at Chad FMPs every day. This represents a significant increase of 43 per cent since March 2019, during which an average of 390 people were observed each day. This increase may be explained by the intensification of trade in preparation of Ramadan and the movement of travellers rejoining family members for the festivities.

The set-up of a new FMP in Rig-Rig, along the Chad-Niger border, may also account for the observed increase. The main type of movement of travellers observed at FMPs were local short-term movements (53%). The majority of travellers (83%) were adults (65% were man and 18% were women), while 17 per cent were children (8% of boys and 9% of girls). The observed migrant population was almost entirely composed of Chadian nationals (98%), although 2 per cent, all observed at the Rig-Rig FMP, were Nigerien nationals. Faya, Kalait and Abeche, all located in Chad, were the primary locations of origin of travellers, with respectively 23 per cent, 18 per cent and 14 per cent of observed individuals having travelled from these towns. Nguigmi in Niger (6%) was the main foreign location of origin of migrants. Faya and Abeche were also the main destinations of travellers: 42 per cent and 26 per cent of travellers were heading to these cities, respectively.

METHODOLOGY : Flow monitoring is a data collection exercise which aims to identify areas with high internal, cross-border and regional mobility. These areas are first identified at the national level, in collaboration with national authorities. DTM teams then highlight, in coordination with local partners, key transit points (Flow Monitoring Points, FMPs). Enumerators collect data at FMPs through a combination of direct observation and interviews with Key Informants (KI), who may be bus station staff, police or customs officials, bus drivers, or the migrants themselves. Data collected includes basic information about the profiles and migration experiences of migrants, disaggregated by sex and nationality. FMPs are selected following consultations with key national and local stakeholders involved in migration management and based on the location and distinctive characteristics of flows in each area. Data is collected on a daily basis, at peak hours.

LIMITATIONS : Data collected during Flow Monitoring exercises should be understood as estimates only. Because of their restricted geographical (key transit points) and temporal (daily, during a specific time window) coverage, they reflect only part of the flows transiting through areas of high mobility. In Chad, FMPs collect data on flows leaving and reaching the towns in which they are installed, and not offer a complete picture of mobility flows in the country. Finally, information on vulnerabilities is gathered by enumerators through direct observation and should be understood as merely indicative.