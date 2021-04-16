Chad + 1 more
Population Displacement Chad - Forced displacement (DG ECHO, IOM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 April 2021)
- The insecurity caused by armed violence in the Central African Republic (CAR) forced 4,122 people to flee the Central African locality of Kaga-Bandoro and to cross the border with Chad on 11 and 12 April.
- They found refuge in the town of Sido, Moyen Chari Province in Chad. The post-electoral violence in the CAR had already caused the displacement of more than 7,000 refugees to Chad since the end of December 2020.
- Chad is currently hosting over 100,000 refugees and returnees in the south of the country and 1 million people are being forcibly displaced nationwide.