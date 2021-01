Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

Afghanistan: one WPV1 positive environmental sample and 26 cVDPV2 cases

Pakistan: five WPV1 positive environmental samples

Nigeria: one cVDPV2 case and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Guinea: seven cVDPV2 cases

Liberia: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Sierra Leone: three cVDPV2 cases