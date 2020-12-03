Chad + 3 more
Polio this week as of 02 December 2020
One of the largest polio immunization campaigns in the African Region this year has just concluded in Chad, where over 3.3 million children in 91 districts were vaccinated. This pushes the total number of children vaccinated against polio to over forty million across 16 countries in the Region, since campaigns resumed following a necessary pause in immunizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more...
Get up to date on the latest news, funding updates and cases numbers with the latest edition of Polio News.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Pakistan: one WPV1 case, 13 WPV1 positive environmental samples and five cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): five cVDPV2 cases
- Mali: two cVDPV2 cases
