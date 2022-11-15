Perceptions of climate change and violent extremism - Listening to Local Communities in Chad

Executive Summary

Located on the banks of Lake Chad in the Sahel, Chad’s geography, high poverty levels, and population’s dependence on natural resources for productive activities, has made it particularly vulnerable to both climate change, as well as the growing insecurity that has rocked the Sahel in the last decades. As temperatures increase, rainfall becomes more unpredictable, and Lake Chad recedes, these effects of climate change further threaten already unstable livelihoods and exacerbate existing vulnerabilities. It is also in this context that violent extremist groups have operated with increasing frequency and deadliness for many years, making Chad—particularly the provinces of Hadjer-Lamis, Lac, Logone Occidental, Mandoul—acutely relevant for examining the relationship between climate change and violent extremism.

While the links between violent extremism and climate change are far from unanimous or direct, many point to the role of climate change as a “risk multiplier” that can exacerbate existing conflicts when communities come under increased economic and survival pressure. It is in this context that this study seeks to unpack community perceptions of the effect of climate change on three interacting areas: productive activities (including farming, herding, and fishing), social cohesion and community violence, and violent extremist recruitment activities. It does this primarily through over 100 in-depth, semistructured interviews conducted between January and February 2022 with community members and institutional representatives in the four provinces mentioned above: Hadjer-Lamis, Lac, Logone Occidental, Mandoul. Though grounded in the rich scientific and theoretical literature on the mechanisms and effects of climate change and violence, this research is purely qualitative, relying on the perceptions and experiences of key actors in the field to inform its conclusions. In doing so, it also elevates the often unheard voices of those most vulnerable and directly affected by these dual interacting threats of climate change and violent extremism.

Community members and authorities throughout the four targeted areas widely reported having observed or directly experienced the effects of climate change in recent years. This was most often described in the form of variable temperatures and rainfall, including both floods and longer dry seasons, as well as increasing desertification. This, in turn, has had clear and nearly unanimous effects on community members’ economic and productive activities. Farmers reported noticing decreases in arable land, lower yields, and being under more pressure to find other areas to farm, forcing them to rely on farming in limited wadis, or fertile, dried riverbeds in deserts, whenever possible. This decrease has also affected the nomadic and semi-nomadic pastoralists in the areas, who reported having to supplement by purchasing feed and migrate further to graze herds, bringing them into increased competition with farmers. Fishers also reported encountering increased desertification and variable rainfall levels, forcing them to confront other fishers and Boko Haram as they venture farther and into less secure areas in search of fish.

These direct effects on the land and productive activities also had a notable effect on social cohesion and inter-communal conflict. Every economic group interviewed—farmers, herders, and fishers—as well as local and traditional authorities, reported increased conflict and deadly violence within and between communities. Indeed, a traditional authority in Mandoul noted that only a week before the interview was conducted, in late February 2022, four people were killed and three wounded in a clash between farmers and herders that was sparked when herds roaming farther in search of pastures damaged the crops of farmers who were themselves also struggling. Interviewees also reported clashes between fishers and herders over competition for water and the need to safeguard fragile fish nesting areas, while farmers, herders, and fishers also conflicted with each other as competition grows for ever-shrinking resources. Though indirect, the link to climate change is clear among interviewed community members: as each actor—farmer, herder, and fisher—seeks to adjust to the effects of climate change, this gives rise to increased opportunities for conflict as communities come into greater contact under conditions of competition, insecurity, increased financial pressure, and fear.

This increased economic pressure, in turn, also affects violent extremism dynamics in the area. Experts and interviewees alike agreed that groups such as Boko Haram have long used poverty, dissatisfaction, and economic desperation as an argument to entice fighters and recruit new members. Though many of those interviewed were aware that the promises offered by Boko Haram are limited, they also reported that the group has explicitly drawn on the economic vulnerability and instability of farming, herding, and fishing as a narrative in their recent recruitment. One interviewee recounted the case of a particularly pointed appeal, in which Boko Haram made this link explicit, asking, “How much profit do you make from fishing every day? One thing for sure, it’s not much. With us, it is with American dollars that you will be paid.” Another youth interviewee echoed this view, noting that such appeals have recently resonated with youth for whom, “working [with] the land is no longer profitable.” It is in this sense that the link, though indirect, between the effects of climate change and violent extremism in these localities becomes clear, as communities under pressure and heightened conflict become increasingly vulnerable to appeals from armed groups.

Faced with these issues, Chad and its partners have developed various initiatives to support local communities. Communities have often developed their own mitigation measures against both climate change and the activities of extremist groups. These include shifting to small-scale market gardening, internal migration to other areas of Chad, as well as so-called comités de vigilance and awareness campaigns against violent extremism. However, these are also not without consequences; community members continue to face constraints over limited land suitable for gardening and potentially harsh and dangerous living conditions when migrating. At the same time, the potential impact of comités de vigilance on community cohesion and future conflict dynamics remains to be seen. Given the seriousness of the situation and the complex inter-connectedness of the issues of violent extremism and climate change, these measures risk being insufficient to overcome the growing threat, and, potentially, worsening the problem altogether.

Although a preliminary step, the findings of this study make clear that more research and action are urgently needed. Climate insecurity in the targeted areas is high and acutely felt by community members through increasingly unpredictable rainfall and desertification, which in turn, significantly affects the population’s means of livelihood. This creates competition and tension between and within communities as they come under increased economic and survival pressure, in an already fragile and conflict-affected context. This vulnerability, especially the reduction of economic prospects, is then instrumentalized by armed groups to aid recruitment and exacerbate destabilization, creating a vicious cycle. Addressing this problem is neither simple nor straightforward, but it is vital, and a research-grounded approach is needed to support vulnerable communities, deconstruct the narrative of armed groups, and develop and implement innovative adaptation measures.