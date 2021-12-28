PBC meeting on the transitional roadmap on Chad, 2 December 2021, Chair’s summary

1. On 2 December, the Chair of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (UN PBC), H.E. Mr. Osama Abdelkhalek convened a virtual meeting for the Chadian transitional authorities to present the roadmap for the transition process and brief on the progress and challenges in view of mobilizing international support from partners. The PBC was briefed by the Prime Minister of Chad and the Minister of Economy Development Planning and International Cooperation as well as the AU High Representative and Special Representative for Chad, a UN DPPA Regional Director as representative on behalf of SRSG UNOCA, the World Bank Country Manager for Chad, and the President of the Cellule de Liaison et d’Information des Associations Feminines (CELIAF).

2. In his opening remarks, the Chair of the PBC acknowledged that Chad’s political transition is compounded by socioeconomic challenges and a complex regional security context in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin region. He expressed his support to Chad’s peacebuilding priorities and needs and indicated the need to address them with a holistic regional approach including through fighting terrorism and the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces from Libya. The Chair commended the transitional authorities for the recent measures taken to implement the transitional roadmap including through the appointment of National Reconciliation Minister and reiterated the call to partners to fill the funding gap that risks undermining the implementation of the transitional roadmap in Chad.

3. The Prime Minister of Chad, H.E. Mr Albert Pahimi Padacké, thanked international partners, both bilateral and multilateral for the support they have provided to Chad including through the Peacebuilding Fund which recently approved funding for two important projects worth approximately 7.5 million USD, related to supporting peaceful institutional and political transition and building peace and security among farmers and herders. He emphasized regional security risks to which Chad is exposed at all its borders and highlighted the security risks imposed by the return of Chadian fighters based in Libya. The Prime Minister presented the progress made in the implementation of the roadmap including key steps already undertaken to prepare the inclusive national dialogue and electoral process. Meanwhile, he expressed concern about the lack of external funding for the remainder of the transition process and urged the international community to increase support in that regard. The success of the transition will be key for peace and security in Chad and for the broader sub-region.

4. The Minister of Economy, Development Planning and International Cooperation H.E. Mr Issa Doubragne presented the general goal of the transition aimed to ensure the continuity of the State while respecting Chad's bilateral and multilateral commitments. He outlined the three pillars for achieving this overall goal: 1) Strengthening Security and Defense; 2) Organization of Dialogue, Consolidation of Peace and National Unity; and 3) Strengthening Good Governance and the Rule of Law. The three pillars consist of a total of 123 actions. The Minister of Economy underscored that the actions related to security and defense including DDR (1) are part of the ordinary and continuous activities of the State but also essential for the successful and organization of the Inclusive National Dialogue (2) in the leadup to the constitutional review and eventually, the elections. Lastly, he estimated the actions of the roadmap to cost a total of 996.56 billion CFA francs (an estimated 1.71 billion USD) of which 155.27 billion CFA francs (27 million USD) are potentially acquired and 841.29 billion CFA francs (1.44 billion USD) still require financing.

5. The AU High Representative for Chad, Ambassador Basile Ikouébé, commended the transitional authorities for the progress made in implementing the transitional roadmap, including the establishment of emergency institutions that were able to control the situation and stabilize the country in the aftermath of President Déby's death. He also acknowledged the successful creation of an institutional architecture for the reconciliation process, the inclusion of politico-military groups and the recent decision on a general amnesty. He emphasized the efforts made by the authorities to meet the governmental expenses for security and defence and pay the civil servants despite the difficult economic and financial situation the country is facing. The AU High Representative added that the support of international partners would be essential for the success of an inclusive national dialogue and the upcoming elections. He also underscored the urgency to continue with resource mobilisation and welcomed the AU International Contact Group's intensified efforts in that regard. Finally, he also called for the constant continuity of the World Bank programs and on the completion of the negotiations on the restructuring of the debt towards Glencore and a consortium of private banks.

6. UN DPPA Regional Director Michael Kingsley-Nyinah, representing SRSG Fall at the meeting, spoke about the multidimensional regional security challenges affecting Chad including the envisaged return of an estimated 4,000 Chadian armed elements from Libya. He noted the increased risk of climate-security related intercommunal conflicts and the threat of violent extremism spreading out in the broader region. He welcomed the progress made by the authorities including the national dialogue process with leading opposition groups such as “Les Transformateurs” and armed opposition groups and emphasized key principles such as the importance of an inclusive, peaceful, and timely process. Transitional authorities have also made significant efforts to ensure more adequate gender representation and have established the National Gender Observatory supported with the support of the UN. The Regional Director also informed of the support provided by the UN via the UNCT to accompany the transitional authorities in providing humanitarian aid and development assistance in line with international human rights standards. In that regard, he mentioned the Secretary-General PBF’s current portfolio of 24,5 million USD with a focus on the inclusive national dialogue, women and youth’s empowerment, and natural resources management and the Basket-Fund for Chad’s transition to support the overall transition process.

7. The World Bank Country Director Rasit Pertev described Chad's difficult economic and financial situation, particularly noting the drastic contraction of its GDP, over-indebtedness and increasing poverty. Despite the challenges, he noted that the World Bank was proactively supporting Chad with a combined portfolio of ten national and six regional projects for a total commitment of 942 million USD covering key areas of energy access, primary education, infrastructure, urban development, and local governance. He informed that Chad was eligible for access to the Prevention and Resilience Allocation (PRA) and noted the subsequent efforts undertaken by the Government to produce a PRA action plan. He outlined the concrete steps the country intends to take to reduce the risk of conflict and violence including access to additional resources subject to the attainment of annual milestones. Lastly, he stressed the importance of supporting the transitional process in Chad including the importance of the social and economic dimensions of the transition. He informed about the World Bank’s intention to double its support within a year to 1 billion USD.

8. The civil society representative, Ms. Marie Yodamne, President of the Cellule de Liaison et d’Information des Associations Feminines (CELIAF) underscored the difficult economic, humanitarian, security and political situation in Chad exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This has caused disastrous consequences for women and girls and exposed them to broader limitations on their freedom of movement and fundamental freedoms. She talked about gender-based discrimination in education and health as evidenced by Chad's high illiteracy rate among women and girls and high maternal mortality rate. Lastly, she welcomed the unique opportunity the transition represents to reinforce the inclusion of women in civic and political institutions and promote their empowerment She raised the need for additional measures and resources to better include women in the ongoing political transition process to defend the specific interests of women and to protect and promote the human rights of Chadian women without discrimination.

9. Member States welcomed the briefings and made the following observations:

They recognized the overall difficult situation Chad faces in a regional context aggravated by multidimensional security challenges on its borders, including the presence of Chadian armed elements in Libya and the presence of Boko Haram and the Islamic State in the West African province in the Lake Chad region and Sahel. They mentioned the fragility of some neighboring countries such as Sudan and the Central African Republic.

They acknowledged Chad's critical role in the prevention of further destabilization of the region and commended Chad’s efforts to uphold its commitments to regional and international security. In that regard, they underlined Chad’s major contributions to MINUSMA, the G5 Sahel joint force and the mixed multinational force against Boko Haram despite serious security, political and humanitarian challenges at the national and regional levels.

Member States welcomed progress in the implementation of the Transitional Roadmap despite the numerous challenges encountered. They commended the transitional authorities for the efforts undertaken at the political level in the preparation of the national inclusive dialogue with opposition groups and encouraged for additional measures to be taken to improve trust among the main stakeholders. They also noted the importance of DDR process to the overall transitional process as the country must cope with the envisaged return of an estimated 4,000 Chadian armed elements from Libya.

They encouraged the Chadian authorities to continue the transition process in a peaceful, inclusive, and timely manner including the holding of the Inclusive National Dialogue, DDR process, constitutional review and the preparation of the upcoming of transparent, free and fair elections in September 2022. They stressed the sense of urgency and the need for a rapid and timely return to constitutional order to avoid further destabilization in the country and the broader region.

Member States expressed their strong support for accompanying the Chadian authorities in promoting an inclusive implementation of the transition process and emphasized the key principle of inclusivity in the national dialogue and electoral preparations and called for the full participation of women and youth in the overall process while safeguarding human rights including the freedom for peaceful demonstrations.

They called on partners and the international community to increase technical and financial support to the transition. In that regard, they welcomed the adoption by the European Union of a 100 million EUR support package dedicated to support the transition and the support provided by the Secretary-General's Peacebuilding Fund of 24,5 million USD. They also underscored the need to leverage on blended finance for more sustainable and predicable funding for the transition. They encouraged the Chadian authorities to continue their efforts to restructure their private debt to facilitate the necessary investments from multilateral and bilateral partners.

They noted additional stressors such as climate change which could trigger intercommunal conflicts related to the transhumance period, and the impact of COVID-19. In that regard, they called for international partners and UN entities to enhance integrated support developing a holistic multidimensional approach with the aim of sustaining peace and development in this critical period.

Member States welcomed the timeliness of the PBC in bringing together the international community at a key moment of the transition in Chad. They called for the PBC to continue engaging with Chad, including on DDR and the preparation of the electoral process.

10. The floor was then given back to the Prime Minister who thanked the international community for the support expressed in accompanying Chad in its transition and confirmed the government's efforts to carry out the transition in a rapid, inclusive and peaceful manner despite the serious security, health and economic challenges in the sub-region. He stressed that Chad was the first country to join the G20 framework for debt restructuring and that discussions with private creditors were also moving in the right direction. The Prime Minister indicated that everything would be done to ensure maximum inclusiveness of the transition. However, the 12 months remaining to complete the transition process will largely depend on the mobilization of partners.

11. Ms. Awa Dabo, Officer in Charge and Deputy Head of Office, DPPA/PBSO thanked Chad for their interest in using the PBC as a platform to build engagement on the transition process and ensured DPPA’s continued support to the PBC and the Chadian authorities to accompany Chad with the process, including through meetings in support of the DDR and electoral process in 2022. She mentioned that the UN will continue its support to Chad including resource mobilization for the 2030 Agenda, and through the PBF in support to a peaceful and inclusive national dialogue, in line with international human rights standards.

12. In his closing remarks, the Chair of the PBC thanked and commended the Chadian authorities for the encouraging progress in the transition process. He welcomed the commitment of the international community and partners to accompany Chad in its urgent peacebuilding efforts to fill the funding gap that continues to undermine the implementation of the transitional roadmap in Chad. Lastly, the Chair of the PBC announced that a joint press statement, which calls for increased support to Chad, would be issued after the meeting.