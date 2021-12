Note to Correspondents: United Nations Peacebuilding Commission Press Statement on Chad [EN/FR]

New York, 2 December. The Chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission (PBC), H.E. Mr. Osama Abdelkhalek [Egypt], convened a meeting on the Chadian transition with the participation of a Chadian delegation led by the Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Albert Pahimi Padacké and senior AU, UN and World Bank officials.

The PBC welcomed progress in the implementation of the Transitional Roadmap, despite serious security, political and humanitarian challenges facing the country and the sub-region. The PBC strongly encouraged Chad to continue the transition process in a peaceful, inclusive and timely manner, in accordance with the Communique adopted by the African Union Peace and Security Council on 14 May.

The PBC called on the United Nations entities to enhance integrated support to Chad in the implementation of the Transitional Roadmap.