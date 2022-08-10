Multi-sectoral needs analysis and study in the Lac province, June 2022

SUMMARY

Key results

The context of the province is marked by a volatile security situation. The resurgence of attacks by non-governmental armed groups has led to continuous population displacement. According to the results of IOM's monitoring of population displacements, the causes are mainly armed attacks (45%), preventive movements due to fear or threats (44%) or kidnappings (11%). However, the study revealed that there are perpendicular displacements linked to the particularly severe food insecurity situation experienced by households in the area this year (13.8%) and the search for livelihoods (lack of access to fields: 7.5%). These perpetual movements lead to a regular increase in the number of people in the sites and sometimes to the appearance of new sites, especially in the sub-prefectures of Liwa, Daboua (Fouli department), Bagassola and Ngouboua (Kaya department), which means that there is a risk of dependence on humanitarian aid and social instability.

The results highlighted the extent of multi-sectoral needs and above all the very precarious situation of displaced/returnee households, refugees and host populations. The main crises facing the lake's populations are related to conflicts (47.9%) and natural disasters (36.7%). The conflicts are linked to the activism of non-governmental armed groups (20.9%) and inter-community conflicts (11.5%). The natural disasters are those of drought (70.7%) due to the long and devastating dry spells that the province often experiences, and also those of the past agricultural season.

The majority of households surveyed identified day labour as a means of subsistence, which is massively practised in the departments of Kaya (28.6%) and Fouli (34%), cash crop farming (15.8% and 22% respectively) in Mamdi and Wayi, and fishing (24.6%) in Mamdi department. Small-scale trade is favoured in the departments of Fouli (27.8%) and Kaya (26.8%). However, the practice of agriculture poses problems related to the lack of land or small areas (52.2%), lack of agricultural tools (40.9%) and improved seeds (38.2%), insufficient rainfall (29%) and the decline in soil fertility (22.6%).

Although the markets are functioning normally and the majority of households (72.1%) have physical access to them, prices for maize, a staple cereal, have risen sharply, by 32% compared to last year and 43% compared to the average for the past five years. This situation is linked to the drop in production due to the poor distribution of rain last year and to the supply of markets by other provinces in the country.

The food security indicators related to the domestic hunger index reveal a high proportion of households (89.1%) that suffer from moderate hunger. The food consumption indicator also shows that host households (30.5%) have poor consumption and 41.4% of households have borderline consumption, compared with 26.6% and 51.4% of displaced, returnee and refugee households. The majority of host populations in the departments of Kaya and Fouli (15-20%) still consume unimproved surface or spring water.

In the area of health, the majority of households surveyed of different status (on average 95.6%) have access to health facilities (health centre, mobile clinic, hospital), but this situation remains relative because direct payment for care in these health centres limits household access (35.8%). Thus, some households still use traditional healers (2%) or stay at home or treat themselves (2%). In terms of where women give birth, 43.9% of women still give birth at home (43.9%). The most frequent health problems among the population are malaria, malnutrition, pregnancy and childbirth complications, diarrhoeal diseases, etc.

With regard to education, the completion rate for boys is 31.5% and for girls 20.4%. School-age children are often used for household subsistence activities.

In relation to housing, most households (62.9%) live in somewhat durable houses and 28.9% in non-durable emergency houses. Furthermore, 75.5% of the households sleep all together in the same room compared to 24.5% of the households who live in different rooms. This reflects a high degree of overcrowding among them.

The AME indicators show that almost half of the households surveyed have a severe AME score (43%) and 6.7% of households have an extreme AME score.