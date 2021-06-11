Lake Chad Basin: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 31 May 2021)

Across the Lake Chad Basin, 10.2 million people need humanitarian assistance. After 12 years of violence, basic social services and already limited natural resources are severely strained. 5.1 million people are struggling with hunger – the worst increase for the first time in four years – and 4,000 children are severely malnourished. Violence continues to spread, and access constraints are posing additional challenges to deliver assistance. Since April, three consecutive attacks on Damasak town, also directly targeting the humanitarian community, have resulted in an unprecedented level of destruction, and put thousands of families in dire need. To adequately address the most acute humanitarian needs, response plans in the region require US$2.5 billion. Yet, halfway through the year, only 13 per cent of the funds have been received.