Lake Chad Basin: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 29 November 2021)

Across the Lake Chad Basin, i.e. in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, 10.6 million people need humanitarian assistance. After 12 years of violence, basic social services and already limited natural resources are severely strained. 3.3 million people are struggling with food insecurity – the worst situation for the same period in four years – and 400,000 children are severely malnourished. 1,050 schools are non-functional due to attacks across the Lake Chad Basin, depriving thousands of children of education. 2.8 million are internally displaced, including 2 million in Nigeria alone, and 264,000 are refugees.

Violence continues to spread with 70 security incidents in October alone and causing the killing of 259 people. To adequately address the most acute humanitarian needs and provide 8.2 million people targeted with assistance, response plans in the region require US$2.51 billion. Yet, after more than three-quarters of the year, only 49 per cent of the required funds have been received