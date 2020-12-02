Lake Chad Basin: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 23 November 2020)

After more than 10 years of protracted crisis, 12.5 million people need humanitarian assistance in the Lake Chad Basin. The COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread throughout the region, recording a total of more than 92,000 confirmed cases and 1,773 deaths. Meanwhile, widespread violence is escalating in many localities, uprooting thousands of people across the region. Violence continues to traumatize populations and disrupt relief operations, with over 100 security incidents recorded for the month of October. Close to 3 million people have been forced from their homes– lacking shelter, food and adequate access to clean water, hygiene and basic sanitation. Across the region, the number of food insecure people has increased dramatically due to conflict, displacement and COVID-related impacts on employment and access to food. North-East Nigeria is at heightened risk of famine, with 4.3 million people facing crisis and emergency levels of food insecurity. Acute malnutrition is critically high, with 500,000 children at risk of severe malnutrition. With increasing attacks on education, 1,117 schools remain closed. The complex crisis puts millions at risk and requires an urgent scale-up of support and resources. As of November 2020, only 44% of the 1.83b required for the response was funded.