Lake Chad Basin: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 23 March 2021)

After 12 years of conflict and with nearly 10.6 million people in need of assistance in the Lake Chad Basin, the crisis has no clear end in sight. Security incidents continue to spike, and local populations are often caught in the midst of violence, putting their survival at risk. The Borno region in Nigeria and Far North region in Cameroon are the two areas where the highest number of security incidents were registered. The total number of IDPs has steadily increased since 2018, and doubled in Chad’s Lac region in 2020. Close to 3 million people have been forced to flee their homes across the Lake Chad Basin and lack adequate living conditions. The lack of shelter, access to clean water, hygiene and basic sanitation are widely prevalent in the area. Many families are struggling with food insecurity and 6.2 million people are estimated to be at risk including 400,000 children who are severely malnourished. Needs remain extremely high and access a constant challenge. Kidnappings and killings of humanitarian workers and, most recently, the attacks against aid facilities in Dikwa, Nigeria, illustrate the extremely volatile environment and dangers for civilians and humanitarians alike. To adequately support the local population, US$ 2.5 billion are needed, yet only US$ 105 million have already been funded. In this area, were humanitarian assistance is a life or death matter, scaling up funding is an imperative to reach those in need.