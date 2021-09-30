Lake Chad Basin: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 22 September 2021)

Across the Lake Chad Basin, i.e. in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, 10.6 million people need humanitarian assistance. After 12 years of violence, basic social services and already limited natural resources are severely strained. 5.1 million people are struggling with food insecurity – the worst increase for the first time in four years – and 400,000 children are severely malnourished. 1,050 schools are non-functional across the Lake Chad Basin, depriving thousands of children of education. 2.8 million are internally displaced, including 2 million in Nigeria alone.

Violence continues to spread with 55 security incidents registered in 2021 and causing the killing of 202 people. To adequately address the most acute humanitarian needs, response plans in the region require US$2.51 billion. Yet, after almost three-quarters of the year, only 31 per cent of the required funds have been received.