Lake Chad Basin: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 19 July 2021)

Across the Lake Chad Basin, 10.5 million people need humanitarian assistance. After 12 years of violence, basic social services and already limited natural resources are severely strained. 5.1 million people are struggling with food insecurity – the worst increase in four years – and 400,000 children are severely malnourished. 2.8 million are internally displaced across the Lake Chad Basin, including 2 million in Nigeria alone. Violence continues to spread with 28 security incidents registered in June 2021 alone and causing the killing of 96 people. Access constraints are posing additional challenges to deliver assistance. Since April, three consecutive attacks on Damasak town, in Mobbar Local Government Area (LGA), in Nigeria also directly targeting the humanitarian community, have resulted in an unprecedented level of destruction, and put thousands of families in dire need. To adequately address the most acute humanitarian needs, response plans in the region require US$2.51 billion. Yet, more than halfway through the year, only 19 per cent of the required funds have been received.