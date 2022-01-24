Lake Chad Basin: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 17 January 2022)

Across the Lake Chad Basin, i.e. in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, 11.1 million people need humanitarian assistance. After over 12 years of violence, basic social services and already limited natural resources are severely strained. 3.3 million people are struggling with food insecurity – the worst situation for the same period in four years – and 400,000 children are severely malnourished. 1,026 schools are non-functional due to attacks across the Lake Chad Basin, depriving thousands of children of education. 2.8 million are internally displaced, including 2 million in Nigeria alone, and 265,000 are refugees. Violence continues to spread with 60 security incidents in December alone and causing the killing of 141 people.

To adequately address the most acute humanitarian needs and provide 7.3 million people targeted with assistance, response plans in the region require US$2.45 billion