Lake Chad Basin: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 16 September 2020)

Armed attacks persist in many localities across the Lake Chad Basin, uprooting thousands more people and prolonging displacement and adversity faced by millions of civilians across the region. Violence continues to traumatize populations and to disrupt relief operations. More than 2.8 million people have fled their homes – finding themselves under physical and emotional strain, lacking shelter, food and adequate access to clean water, hygiene and basic sanitation. More than 1,100 schools shut due to insecurity. Affected communities are also highly vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic which continues to spread throughout the Lake Chad Basin countries. Recent analyses show that food insecurity in north-eastern Nigeria has risen considerably and is now affecting 4.3 million people, making it one of the largest food crises in the world. Across the Lake Chad region, 5.2 million people are severely food insecure. Malnutrition in conflict-affected areas risks deteriorating fast. 500,000 children are at risk of severe acute malnutrition. The compounded crises risk devastating the region, putting millions at risk and require an urgent scale-up of support and resources. According to the revised humanitarian response plans in the three countries, 12.5 million people in the affected regions now need urgent assistance - 1.7 million more than at the beginning of the year. Humanitarian partners are scaling up operations to target 9.3 million people. As of September 2020, only 28 per cent of the US$1.83 billion needed for the response was received.