Lake Chad Basin: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 15 June 2022)

Across the Lake Chad Basin, in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, 11 million people need humanitarian assistance. After nearly 13 years of violence, basic social services and already limited natural resources are severely strained. Some 5.5 million people are expected to be severely food insecure during the lean season– the highest figure in four years – and 300,000 children are severely malnourished. In addition 1,038 schools are non-functional across the Lake Chad Basin as a result of insecurity and violence, depriving thousands of children of an education. Furthermore 2.8 million are internally displaced, including 2 million in Nigeria alone, and 277,000 are refugees. Violence continues to spread, with 52 security incidents caused by non-state armed groups resulting in the death of 128 people in May alone. To adequately address the region's most pressing humanitarian needs and assist 7.4 million people, response plans in the region require US$2.57 billion. However, almost half of the year has passed and only 17 per cent of the necessary funds have been received.

