Lake Chad Basin: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 14 April 2022)

Across the Lake Chad Basin, in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, 11 million people need humanitarian assistance. After nearly 13 years of violence, basic social services and already limited natural resources are severely strained.

Some 4.1 million people are struggling with food insecurity – the highest figure in four years – and 300,000 children are severely malnourished. 1,020 schools are non-functional across the Lake Chad Basin as a result of attacks, depriving thousands of children of an education. 2.8 million are internally displaced, including 2 million in Nigeria alone, and 266,000 are refugees. Violence continues to spread, with 49 security incidents resulting in the death of 149 people in March alone. To adequately address the region's most pressing humanitarian needs and assist 7.4 million people, response plans in the region require US$2.53 billion.