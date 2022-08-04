IRC Chad Biennial Report (2020 - 2021)

Message from the Country Director

Dear partners and collaborators,

For decades to come, 2020 and 2021 will be remembered as the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, these years were also particularly turbulent due to the proliferation and worsening of humanitarian crises.

Unfortunately, Chad was not exempted: the spread of COVID-19 was compounded by new influxes of Sudanese refugees in the eastern part of the country, an uptick in the abuses and acts of violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups in the Lake Chad region, and the arrival in N’Djamena and Chari-Baguirmi of Cameroonian refugees fleeing inter-communal conflicts. Due to the economic slowdown and the resulting movement restrictions, the health crisis has also greatly exacerbated the difficulties facing Chadians as they struggle to meet their most basic needs.

Therefore, IRC Chad’s primary goal in 2020 and 2021 was to maintain its activities under the best possible conditions. Our teams were able to respond despite an unprecedented complexification of field operations, and their hard work and dedication must be commended herein. Thanks to some of our donors and the funds made available by the IRC emergency unit, we were able to respond specifically to the COVID-19 pandemic and reach more than 578,000 people through awareness-raising efforts regarding the virus, social distancing measures, case management, but also the distribution and implementation of equipment to prevent the epidemic’s spread in all our sites of intervention, including those of our partners.

Through its integrated health, nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene, and economic recovery and protection programs, IRC Chad has continued to reach more and more vulnerable and marginalized people while at the same time improving the quality of its response.

Women and girls, whose conditions deteriorate inexorably in times of crisis, remained at the center of our concerns.

The good results obtained in 2020 and 2021 in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic encourage us to continue to coordinate our efforts towards the greater effectiveness and efficiency of our humanitarian response in Chad. The IRC’s new strategy,

Strategy 100, is a reflection of this will to continually and persistently reflect upon ways to enhance our interventions and adjust to the surrounding world and its changes.

IRC Chad’s team is proud to present to you its activity report for 2020 and 2021 and remains on the front line to take on future challenges.

Aleksandra Roulet-Cimprič IRC Chad Director