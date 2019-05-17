17 May 2019

IOM Chad - Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) and Resettlement (01 January - 25 March 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 01 May 2019 View Original
OVERVIEW

As ongoing crisis in neighboring countries prompts violence and insecurity, many Chadian nationals are looking to return to their country. IOM in Chad aids in facilitating Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) in all regions throughout the country both to and from Chad. IOM helps returnees through the Global Fund for Assistance (GAF), the Fund for Humanitarian Assistance for Stranded Migrants (HASM) and the European Union Emergency Trust fund for Africa (EUTF).

Resettlement is used as a protection tool for vulnerable refugees. IOM Chad began conducting resettlement activities in 2009 with the United States being the first government to accept Darfuri Refugees. Today, the mission supports resettlement activities including Selection Missions, Migration Health Assessments, Movement Operations, Pre-Departure Orientation, Family Reunification and a Migrant Transit Centre. IOM Chad’s team is currently conducting resettlement operations to Canada, France, Norway, the United States, Australia and Sweden.

