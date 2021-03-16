Humanitarian Aviation in Chad

As the fifth largest country in Africa, Chad stretches for about 1,800 kilometres from its northernmost point to its southern border. The lack of a reliable road network and basic infrastructure is particularly penalising during the rainy season (June to mid-October), when many areas become inaccessible due to heavy rainfall. Moreover, insecurity in several areas renders road travel very hazardous especially in the Lac region. The United Nations Humanitarian Aviation Service (UNHAS), constitutes an essential part of humanitarian operations, providing access to vulnerable populations in the remotest parts of the country.