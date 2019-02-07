Humanitarian Action for Children 2019 - Chad

Total people in need: 4.13 million

Total children (<18) in need: 2.3 million

Total people to be reached: 578,3849

Total children to be reached: 549,624

2019 programme targets:

Nutrition

• 304,600 children aged 6 to 59 months with SAM admitted for treatment

• 142,600 children aged 6 to 59 months who received vitamin A supplementation

Health and HIV and AIDS

• 142,600 children aged 6 months to 14 years vaccinated against measles • 33,000 pregnant women accessing HIV and AIDS screening and prevention of mother-to-child transmission services

WASH

• 68,476 people accessing the agreed quantity of water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene

• 65,000 children and their families affected by SAM who received a life-saving WASH package

Child protection

• 35,550 children reached with psychosocial support through childfriendly spaces/other safe spaces

Education

• 205,300 crisis-affected children who received learning materials

Non-food items and shelter

• 55,000 displaced persons who received non-food items and emergency shelter kits

Chad

Chad is home to 446,100 refugees and 84,300 Chadian returnees1 who have fled political instability and insecurity in the Central African Republic, Nigeria and the Sudan. The situation remains fragile in the Lake region, where 124,100 internally displaced persons and their host communities require assistance due to insecurity.2 Some 4.1 million people, including 2.3 million children, will need humanitarian assistance in 2019 due to high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition.3 Across Chad, 4.5 million people are food insecure, including 991,000 who are severely food insecure; 13.5 per cent of children under 5 years are suffering from global acute malnutrition; and 4 per cent are suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM).4 The food and nutrition situation is underpinned by a combination of factors, including climate-related shocks, poverty, inappropriate feeding practices and limited access to clean water, sanitation facilities and health services. The country is also at risk of epidemics, including cholera and hepatitis E, and is experiencing a measles outbreak that had affected 3,657 children (86 deaths) as of the end of October.5 Children are also exposed to a range of protection risks, such as family separation, recruitment/use by armed groups, gender-based violence and other forms of exploitation and abuse.

Humanitarian strategy

In 2019, UNICEF will use a multi-sectoral approach to respond to humanitarian needs in Chad, facilitate access to basic social services and build the capacities of national and sub-national counterparts.

In all aspects of the response, UNICEF will strengthen the complementarity of its humanitarian response and development programming. UNICEF will continue to lead the nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and education clusters and the child protection subcluster, while consolidating efforts to build a national disaster risk reduction and emergency preparedness system.

Access to quality SAM treatment will be expanded, and in collaboration with partners, including United Nations agencies supporting household food security, preventive strategies will be supported, including infant and young child feeding counselling and integrated health and WASH interventions. UNICEF will support integrated vaccination campaigns and provide essential drugs and medical equipment to support quality services for children under 5 years and pregnant women. Some 68,000 people will gain access to safe water through the construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure. UNICEF will improve access to quality learning for 200,000 crisisaffected children, provide psychosocial support for children and adolescents, support the reintegration of children enrolled in armed groups and survivors of gender-based violence, and reinforce the Monitoring and Reporting Mechanism.

Results from 2018

As of 31 October 2018, UNICEF had US$23.4 million available against the US$53.9 million revised appeal (43 per cent funded).

More than 194,800 children under 5 years received SAM treatment through 625 health centre nutritional units, and over 52,000 children received vitamin A supplementation. Health centres in the Lake region and in sites for Chadian returnees from the Central African Republic received personnel, training and medical supplies, including for mobile clinics. UNICEF supported the government response to the measles outbreak by providing 900,000 doses of vaccines and vaccinating more than 600,000 children aged 6 months to 14 years. Over 37,000 women accessed HIV screening and prevention services.

Some 83,500 people gained improved access to clean water and received information on key hygiene practices.

To ensure sustainable access to potable water, local communities were trained to manufacture biosand filters, which were distributed to 1,500 households. Some 17,200 refugee, displaced and returnee children accessed education and 13,300 children benefited from psychosocial support provided through child-friendly spaces. In addition, 16 unaccompanied or separated children were reunified with their families. UNICEF also supported the Government to design and plan the implementation of two regional multi-risk contingency plans for epidemic or flooding response.