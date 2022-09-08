Good practices on cash based interventions and education

This document provides an overview of UNHCR’s implementation of Cash-Based Interventions (CBI) to contribute to achieving education outcomes.The document outlines current practices, presents existing corporate guidance, and highlights noteworthy and inspiring learning from a diversity of country operations including: Chad, Egypt, Morocco, Turkey

1. THE USE OF CASH FOR EDUCATION

UNHCR endorses universal access to education and facilitates access to education through a range of interventions and mechanisms. This includes the use of CBI to achieve education outcomes with multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA)1 and targeted sectoral CBI. The minimum expenditure basket (MEB) is used to calculate the amount of the MPCA, which considers needs for education expenses such as tuition fees, supplies, and transportation. During 2021, UNHCR disbursed approximately $670 million in cash assistance globally, of which 81% was directed to MPCA (Expenditures are summarized in Table 1).

Recipients of MPCA are empowered to choose how to meet their basic needs.2 Global data on how cash recipients used MPCA for basic needs3 suggests that only 11% of households spent a portion of their cash assistance on education. This is low in comparison with other expenditures, such as food (83%), hygiene items (36%), and rent (37%). This breakdown reflects how people tend to spend according to a hierarchy of needs but also associated costs. Often, primary education is free of charge for example. Overall, 71% of cash recipient households reported they meet only half or less of their total basic needs.

UNHCR and Cash Assistance

UNHCR continues to increase the use of CBI to achieve protection outcomes for refugees, asylum-seekers, returnees, internally displaced, stateless people, and hosts. UNHCR’s policy aims to expand and systematize the use of CBI as an important modality of assistance, service delivery, and protection to enable inclusion and access to local, sustainable services. UNHCR promotes a holistic approach that includes unrestricted CBI coupled with services to meet basic needs of refugees and others of concern across protection, shelter, and sectoral outcomes in education, health, livelihoods, and WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene). UNHCR generally advocates the use of unconditional and unrestricted CBI across sectors.

Since the beginning of its cash institutionalization in 2016 through 2021, UNHCR has delivered approximately USD 4 billion in cash assistance to 33 million recipients in 100 countries with 95% disbursed without restrictions.