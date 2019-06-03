GIEWS Country Brief: Chad 03-June-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Onset of rains in May favoured timely start of planting in south

Above-average harvest gathered in 2018

Stable prices of coarse grains compared to last year

Continued food and humanitarian assistance needed

Favourable moisture conditions allowed timely planting of cereal crops in south

Seasonal rains started in May and allowed the timely start of planting activities of 2019 coarse grain crops (maize, millet, sorghum and rice) in southern cropping areas. Soil moisture is currently adequate, supporting crop germination and development. In northern parts of the country, the rainy season is yet to start and activities are limited to land preparation and dry planting of early millet and sorghum crops, to be harvested from October.

Abundant rainfall amounts have been favourable for agricultural production in 2018. The country’s national cereal production was estimated at 3 million tonnes, about 14 percent above the five-year average. Major year-on-year production increases were observed for millet and local sorghum (Berbéré).

Despite the above-average 2018 cereal production, import requirements for the 2018/19 (November/October) marketing year (mainly imported rice and wheat flour) are set at an above-average level of 190 000 tonnes. The high level of imports is explained by the strong demand by traders to replenish their stocks and to supply the Tibesti Region as trade flows from Libya have been limited for several months due to the closure of the border.

Prices of coarse grains generally declined

Most markets are well supplied following the above-average cereals production in 2018 and imports. However, marketing activities remained disrupted in the Tibesti Region due to the closure of the border with Libya and in the Lac Region due to the recent upsurge of civil conflict. Prices of coarse grains declined in several markets in March and were well below their year-earlier levels as a result of the good availabilities on markets.

Despite improvements in security conditions, food assistance still needed for vulnerable population In the Lac and Tibesti regions, heightened insecurity in recent months continues to disrupt of livelihood activities and population displacements. According to UNHCR, as of April 2019, the country hosts about 462 000 refugees from neighbouring countries, including the Central African Republic, Libya, Nigeria and the Sudan, affected by persisting civil conflict. According to IOM, as of May 2019, 130 000 people were displaced due to insecurity in the Lake Chad Region. The majority of displaced people, refugees and host communities are highly dependent on humanitarian assistance to satisfy their basic needs.

According to the March 2019 “Cadre Harmonisé” analysis, about 312 000 people are estimated to be in need of food assistance from March to May 2019, with a significant decrease from 624 000 people from March-May 2018. However, the caseload is expected to increase to 640 000 people during the lean season (June-August 2019), if no mitigation actions are taken.