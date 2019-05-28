Flow monitoring survey report: Analysis of individual surveys conducted from January to March 2019 in Faya and Kalait (April 2019)

INTRODUCTION: This document offers an analysis of 731 individual surveys carried out between January and March 2019 with travellers crossing the two Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), Faya and Kalait, set up in Northern Chad. These surveys are part of Flow Monitoring activities implemented by IOM through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). The objective of these activities is to collect information on the number and profiles of mobile population at strategic transit points located in areas of high mobility. The surveys are conducted on a daily basis with a randomly chosen sample of individuals observed at the transit points.

METHODOLOGY: Flow Monitoring is a data collection exercise whose purpose is to identify areas of high transboundary and regional mobility and gain a better understanding of the profiles of migrants travelling through these areas. Zones of high mobility are first identified in collaboration with national authorities. DTM teams, together with local authorities, then select strategic points of transit (Flow Monitoring Points) at which data collection will be conducted. At each FMP, two activities are implemented: Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) and Flow Monitoring Survey (FMS).

For the FMR, data is collected through direct observation and interviews with key informants (coach station staff, local authorities and migrants). Information collected includes the number of travellers observed crossing FMPs daily; origin and intended destination of travellers; nationalities; vulnerabilities; and means of transport.

The FMS involves interviews with a randomly chosen sample of migrants travelling through FMPs in order to collect more detailed information about their profiles and migration background. Data is collected on the demographic profile; nationality; level of education; employment prior to migration; reasons for migrating; route taken; needs and difficulties faced; and vulnerabilities of interviewed individuals.

LIMITATIONS: The data presented in this report stems from interviews conducted with a sample of travellers crossing through the two FMPs in Faya and Kalait from January to March 2019. Because it reflects the situation of interviewed migrants, the information does not apply to the migrant population as a whole and cannot be generalized. Nevertheless, the report provides useful information about the profiles and experiences of migrants travelling through Chad.

ANALYSIS: In order to provide an accurate and comprehensive picture of traveller profiles, the following analyses were conducted, the results of which are presented in this report:

Migrant profile: This section provides information about the gender, age and marital status of travellers.

Origin, destination and reason for travel: This section provides information about the area of origin and intended final destination of travellers. The provenances of migrants are then correlated with the reasons for travel, while a cross-analysis compares the intended destinations of interviewees and the motives for choosing these destinations.

Employment status: This section provides information about the employment status of travellers. This information is then correlated with the intended destinations and areas of provenance of interviewees.

Characteristics of travel: This section provides information about the mode of transportation used for travel, the means by which migrants paid for travel and the difficulties faced by travelers en route.