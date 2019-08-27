Flow monitoring survey report: Analysis of individual surveys conducted from April to June 2019 in Faya, Kalait, Rig-Rig et Sarh (August 2019)

INTRODUCTION : This document offers an analysis of 728 individual surveys carried out between April and June 2019 with populations crossing the four Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), Faya, Kalait, Rig-Rig and Sarh.

These surveys are part of Flow Monitoring activities implemented by IOM through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). The objective of these activities is to collect information on the number and profiles of mobile population at strategic transit points located in areas of high mobility. The surveys are conducted on a daily basis with a randomly chosen sample of individuals observed at the transit points.

METHODOLOGY : Flow Monitoring is a data collection exercise whose purpose is to identify areas of high transboundary and regional mobility and gain a better understanding of the profiles of migrants travelling through these areas. Zones of high mobility are first identified in collaboration with national authorities. DTM teams, together with local authorities, then select strategic points of transit (Flow Monitoring Points - FMP) at which data collection will be conducted. At each FMP, two activities are implemented: Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) and Flow Monitoring Survey (FMS).

For the FMR, data is collected through direct observation and interviews with key informants (coach station staff, local authorities and migrants). Information collected includes the number of travellers observed crossing FMPs daily; origin and intended destination of travellers; nationalities; vulnerabilities; and means of transport.

The FMS involves interviews with a randomly chosen sample of migrants travelling through FMPs in order to collect more detailed information about their profiles and migration background. Data is collected on the demographic profile; nationality; level of education; employment prior to migration; reasons for migrating; route taken; needs and difficulties faced; and vulnerabilities of interviewed individuals.