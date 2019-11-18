18 Nov 2019

Flow Monitoring Report: Migration in Northern, Western and Southern Chad, Dashboard # 30, Reporting period : September 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (745.39 KB)

INTRODUCTION: IOM works with national and regional authorities, as well as local partners to better understand migration movements across West and Central Africa. This report presents data collected in September 2019 at key transit points in Faya Zouarké Rig Rig and Sarh in Northern, Western and Southern Chad. These Flow Monitoring Points ( were set up to monitor the movements of travellers in transit through the country. It should be noted that the Kalait FMP was rendered inactive in June 2019 in order to open the Zouarké FMP to better monitor cross border movements.

In September 2019 745 individuals were, on average, observed at Chad FMPs each day. This represents a 10 per cent increase from August 2019 during which an average of 674 individuals were observed every day. This increase can be explained by the fact that the harvesting period in the southern part of the country has started and people are moving to purchase agricultural products. The main types of movements of travellers observed at FMPs were short term local movements, accounting for 46 per cent of flows In September 2019 88 per cent of travellers were adults 70 were men and 18 were women), while 12 per cent were children 7 of boys and 5 of girls). Chadian nationals made up the overwhelming majority of travellers 95 It should be noted that more than 3 per cent of the travellers observed were Nigerian, Sudanese and Central African nationals. Sarh, Faya Sido and Abéché were the primary locations of origin of travellers with respectively 27 19 10 and 9 per cent of travellers. Faya Sido and Sarh were the main destinations of travellers with respectively 23 17 and 17 per cent of individuals who were heading to these cities

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

