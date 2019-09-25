Flow Monitoring Report: Migration in Northern, Western and Southern Chad, Dashboard # 29, Reporting period : August 2019

This report presents data collected in August 2019 at key transit points in Faya, Sarh and Zouarké in Northern, Western and Southern Chad. These Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were set up to monitor the movements of travellers in transit through the country. In August 2019, 674 individuals were, on average, observed at Chad FMPs every day. This represents a 9 per cent increase from July 2019, during which an average of 620 individuals were observed each day. This increase may be explained by access to areas around gold mines in Northern Chad being prohibited by the authorities, leading numerous workers to leave the mines for other regions in the country. (cf. ETT Report #20). The main types of movements of travellers observed at FMPs were short-term local movements, accounting for 45 per cent of flows. In August 2019, 86 per cent of travellers were adults (68% were men and 18% were women), while 14 per cent were children (8% of boys and 6% of girls). Chadian nationals made up the overwhelming majority of travellers (98%). The remaining 2 per cent of travellers observed were Central African, Sudanese and Nigerian nationals. Sarh, Faya, Kouri and Sido were the primary locations of origin of travellers with respectively 28, 18, 12 and 10 per cent of travellers. Faya, Sido, Sarh and Abéché were the main destinations of travellers: respectively 27, 18, 16 and 12 per cent of individuals were heading to these cities.