Evaluation of the Breaking Barriers for Girls’ Education Programme in Chad and Niger from 2019 to 2022 - Decentralized Evaluation Terms of Reference, WFP School-Based Programmes Division

1. Background
These terms of reference (ToR) are for the administration of a joint activity evaluation of the Breaking Barriers for Girls’ Education (BBGE) Programme in Chad and Niger funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC).
The BBGE program is jointly implemented by the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), with WFP serving as the coordinating agency at regional and global levels. One evaluation report will be created for each country of operation in addition to a lessons learned report, focussing on the partnership practices and impact of the joint approach among UNFPA, UNICEF, and WFP to implementing BBGE in both Chad and Niger.
The WFP School-Based Programmes (SBP) Division prepared these ToR based upon an initial document review and consultation with the joint steering committee and regional stakeholders, following a standard template. The purpose of these terms of reference is to provide key information to stakeholders1 about the evaluations, guide the evaluation team (ET), and specify expectations during the various evaluation phases.
1.1. INTRODUCTION
These terms of reference are for the final, joint, activity evaluations of the BBGE Programme in both Chad and Niger. These evaluations are commissioned by the WFP SBP Division and will cover the entire period of program implementation from October 2019 to June 2022.
The implementation of activities to address barriers to education for school-aged children and adolescent girls in Chad and Niger will be evaluated. Barriers targeted include hunger and poverty, gender-based violence, economic opportunity cost of school attendance, gaps in school-based health and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services, lack of school nutrition, attitudes regarding girls’ education, lack of awareness of sexual and reproductive health rights, and insufficient capacity at government and local levels to address girls’ specific educational needs. Activities targeting primary and secondary school children and their parents, teachers, school cooks, communities, and relevant government personnel were implemented in the Lac and Logone Orientale provinces of Chad and the Tillaberi, Tahoua, and Diffa regions of Niger. The program expected to reach 130,000 beneficiaries per year including 35,530 girls ages 5-9 and 27,569 girls ages 10-19. Each evaluation report will assess the relevance, coherence, efficiency, effectiveness, impact, and sustainability of the programme’s activities in the respective country