Evaluation of the Breaking Barriers for Girls’ Education Programme in Chad and Niger from 2019 to 2022 - Decentralized Evaluation Terms of Reference, WFP School-Based Programmes Division

These terms of reference are for the final, joint, activity evaluations of the BBGE Programme in both Chad and Niger. These evaluations are commissioned by the WFP SBP Division and will cover the entire period of program implementation from October 2019 to June 2022.

The implementation of activities to address barriers to education for school-aged children and adolescent girls in Chad and Niger will be evaluated. Barriers targeted include hunger and poverty, gender-based violence, economic opportunity cost of school attendance, gaps in school-based health and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services, lack of school nutrition, attitudes regarding girls’ education, lack of awareness of sexual and reproductive health rights, and insufficient capacity at government and local levels to address girls’ specific educational needs. Activities targeting primary and secondary school children and their parents, teachers, school cooks, communities, and relevant government personnel were implemented in the Lac and Logone Orientale provinces of Chad and the Tillaberi, Tahoua, and Diffa regions of Niger. The program expected to reach 130,000 beneficiaries per year including 35,530 girls ages 5-9 and 27,569 girls ages 10-19. Each evaluation report will assess the relevance, coherence, efficiency, effectiveness, impact, and sustainability of the programme’s activities in the respective country