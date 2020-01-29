29 Jan 2020

Education Data collection in crisis sensitive context & education in emergencies - Chad Case Study

Report
from UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
Published on 29 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.67 MB)

Background and Scope of the Case Study

Bridging the humanitarian development divide is now recognized as a key principle for ensuring that efficient and coordinated education response is delivered to the people in need.

Building on this momentum and a longstanding partnership, UNESCO and NORCAP are working together to ensure that education systems are resilient to shocks and crises.

In this perspective, UNESCO and NORCAP developed a pilot initiative aiming at more effective and harmonised data collection, analysis and management in crisis situations. In particular, the project will focus on:

  • Strengthening national Education Management and Information System (EMIS),

  • Strengthening capacities of Ministries of Education, humanitarian and development actors to harmonise humanitarian and development education data collection with existing EMIS.

In this view, six countries were selected to conduct a case study on data collection, analysis and management in the context of the education response, among which Chad.

The objective of the case study is to have a better understanding of the education data collection, analysis, and management processes. In particular, the case study shall outline gaps, challenges and potential remedial actions in this regard.

The case study covers and examines approaches applied by the humanitarian community, the development partners and the national authorities.

