ECHO Factsheet – Chad – May 2018

Introduction

The European Commission is one of the main donors present in Chad, one of the poorest countries in the world that faces several interconnected humanitarian crises. Food insecurity, malnutrition, recurrent epidemics, and thousands of malaria cases plague the country and directly impact the high morbidity and mortality of its children under age five. Violence in neighbouring countries has forced thousands of people to flee to Chad. EU humanitarian aid provides food, helps displaced populations and refugees, and fights epidemics.

What are the needs?

Chad faces numerous challenges: food and nutrition insecurity, forced population displacement, climate change (especially drought), epidemics (hepatitis E, cholera) and chronic poverty. As a result, about 4.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Four million people are affected by food insecurity and malnutrition, particularly in the Sahel belt, a situation that each year worsens during the lean season from June to September. About one million people are in need of emergency food assistance, with over 230 000 cases of severe acute malnutrition. In 12 out of 23 regions, global acute malnutrition exceeds the critical threshold of 15% set by the World Health Organization. For severe malnutrition, 15 regions are over the emergency threshold of 2%.

Violence and conflicts in Chad's neighbouring countries (Central African Republic, Niger, Nigeria, and Sudan) have led to an influx of over 440 000 refugees and asylum-seekers; however, as one of the poorest countries in the world, Chad's capacity to care for them is extremely limited.

How are we helping?

The European Commission is one of the main donors present in Chad. Between 2013 and 2017, the Commission granted an estimated €255 million to support vulnerable populations facing the various humanitarian crises.

The Commission's humanitarian aid provides food assistance, assists displaced populations and refugees and fights epidemics such as cholera and hepatitis E.

The Commission supports voucher or cash-based food aid projects that have helped 750 000 people acquire food. Health centres treating severe acute malnutrition have also received EU funding.

In areas with many internally displaced people, the Commission supports access to primary and secondary health care. The Commission also funds emergency education for the internally displaced, and protection for people fleeing from Boko Haram violence near Lake Chad.

In 2017, the Commission and its partners set up agricultural activities in east and southern Chad to promote self-reliance and self-sufficiency in refugees. Other partners' programmes help Chadian returnees and Central African and Sudanese refugees to (re)integrate local communities.

In August 2017, a cholera epidemic broke out in the Sila region with a mortality rate of 12%. The epidemic then spread to the neighbouring region of Salamat, where access to drinking water remains the most important challenge. In order to help the most affected families, the European Commission provided €536 000 in humanitarian funds for drinking water, hygiene and sanitation, and awareness-raising activities to prevent the spread of the disease.

In May 2018, the European Commission approved an additional €200 000 in emergency aid for 8 000 newly-arrived Central African refugees in Chad, which will be distributed by the Red Cross movement.

An approach linking humanitarian, recovery and development activities has been adopted and promoted through various EU instruments.