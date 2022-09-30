ECHO Factsheet – Chad (Last updated 23/09/2022)

Introduction

Chad is one of the poorest countries in the world, marked by low development, very limited availability of basic social services, and exposure to climate and environmental hazards.

The humanitarian situation is complex, and the needs are high. The country’s vulnerable population suffers mainly from the consequences of intercommunity violence, human displacement, food and nutrition insecurity, floods and epidemics.

On 6 June, the government issued a declaration of emergency in light of the unprecedented food crisis that the country is suffering.

EU humanitarian aid provides, among others, protection and multi-sectoral assistance to forcibly displaced people, life-saving treatment for undernourished children, food assistance and environmental risks.

What are the needs?

Chad faces interlinked natural and human-induced humanitarian crises. Some 6.1 million people require humanitarian assistance – roughly 36% of the population in 2022.

The national nutrition survey shows that 2.1% of children under 5 suffer from severe acute malnutrition, the most serious form of undernourishment in children.

In 2022, over 1.8 million children under 5 years old will require nutritional assistance. This year is also recording the worst lean season of the last decade with 2.1 million people expected to be severely food insecure.

Violence and conflict in neighbouring countries have resulted in an influx of refugees and asylum seekers. Lack of resources and infrastructure means that the capacity to support displaced people is limited.

Recent floods have affected over 622,000 people in 16 of the 23 provinces of the country.

An outbreak of intercommunity violence in Cameroon led more than 65,000 people to cross borders to seek refuge in Chad. In addition to the spillover of the Lake Bassin conflict in the Lake Province, civilian populations are also victims of internal conflicts among communities competing for access to natural resources.

The country currently hosts around 574,000 refugees, while the number of people displaced internally has reached over 381,000.

Chad registered its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020. As of August 2022, the country has recorded more than 7,547 cases and 193 deaths, with vaccination coverage of only 3.7%. In addition, measles and yellow fever are also recurrent threats in the country.

How are we helping?

The EU is one of the main humanitarian aid donors in Chad. In 2022, the EU has provided €44.7 million in humanitarian aid to Chad to respond to the basic needs of internally displaced people, refugees and resident communities affected by multiple crises.

EU humanitarian funding has addressed the rising humanitarian needs triggered by conflict in the Lake Chad region. We have provided (i) further food and nutrition assistance; (ii) health care; (iii) education in emergencies; (iv) water, sanitation and hygiene services; and (v) protection to communities in need.

In response to the food and nutrition crisis, the EU has funded assistance such as cash transfers, vouchers, food rations for families, ready-to-use therapeutic food, and essential medicines to treat severely malnourished children.

In 2022, the EU mobilised humanitarian funding to provide emergency relief to vulnerable people affected by floods in Chad. In addition the EU mobilised additional funds to respond to the food security crisis.

Anytime needed, the EU responds swiftly to new crises while supporting disaster risk reduction so that people are less vulnerable to future crises.

The EU also finances the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) in Chad. These flights help aid organisations reach people in need in remote or hard-to-reach areas.

In addition, the European Commission is providing €100 million in humanitarian assistance to support the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in countries in Africa with critical humanitarian needs and fragile health systems. €10 million out of this funding will support vaccination campaigns for the most vulnerable in West and Central Africa.

Facts & figures

6.1 million people need humanitarian assistance

4.7 million people suffer from critical food shortages, of whom more than 2.1 million face severe food shortages

574,000 refugees from the Central African Republic (CAR), Sudan, Nigeria and Cameroon

381,000 internally displaced people.

78,000 Chadian returnees from CAR

24.000 Chadian returnees from the Lake Chad province

EU humanitarian funding:

€44.7 million in 2022

€263 million since 2017