DTM Chad — Monthly mobility brief (April 2020)

The COVID-19 pandemic started affecting Chad mid-March 2020, with the first confirmed case identified on 19 March 2020. As of 13 May 2020, 399 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Chad. In addition to the potentiality severe consequences on public health of the epidemic, the COVID-19 crisis has also significantly affected mobility to, from and internal to the country. Since early March 2020, mobility and travel restrictions – notably the closure of all air and land borders and strict internal movement limitations – have resulted in a decrease in migration flows observed in the north, as well as thousands of individuals stranded at key Points of Entry (PoEs) or in the country. In addition, displacement caused by armed attacks and natural disasters continues to be observed.

This report aims to present all these main factors of mobility of people observed in Chad during April 2020.