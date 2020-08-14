DTM Chad — Monthly mobility brief 2 (July 2020)

The COVID-19 pandemic started affecting Chad mid-March 2020, with the first confirmed case identified on 19 March 2020. As of 29 July 2020, 926 COVID-19 cases (including 810 recovered, 41 under treatment, and 75 deaths) have been confirmed in Chad. In addition to the potentiality severe consequences on public health of the epidemic (notably on the health of the most vulnerable mobile populations), the COVID-19 crisis has also significantly affected mobility to, from and internal to the country. Furthermore, many individuals are affected by the mobility restrictions at PoE or in the country. In addition, displacement caused by armed attacks and growing insecurity continues to be observed in Lac Province, as well as return flows following improving security conditions in certain localities. This report aims to present all the key trends and figures related to mobility in Chad as of July 2020.