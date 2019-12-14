DTM Chad - Feedback Survey on the Use of Information Products - Published in December 2019

INTRODUCTION

In Chad, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) collects data on forced displacement and migration flows, as well as information on the profiles and needs of mobile populations. In the framework of these activities,

DTM produces a number of information products (reports, maps, datasets, etc.) to provide an overview of population movements dynamics in the country and inform partners’ responses and strategies.

A feedback survey on the usage of DTM Chad information products was conducted from 30 October to 22 November 2019, with the goal of improving these products. This dashboard summarizes the main results of the survey, to which 98 partners provided responses.

Although the sample of respondents who participated in the survey is not necessarily an accurate and complete representation of all partners who use DTM Chad information products for their work, the results of this survey provide useful indications on the information needs and perceptions of partners and offer suggestions and guidance on the ways by which to improve and adapt products.

RESPONDENT PROFILES

Of the 98 partners who answered the survey, 92 per cent are humanitarian actors (48% humanitarian only and 44% both humanitarian and development actors). Among them, 52 per cent work in a United Nations (UN) agency, 26 per cent work in an International Non-Governmental Organization (INGO) and 9 per cent in a national NGO. In addition, 87 per cent are based in Chad. Ninety-one per cent of participants indicated being familiar with DTM Chad’s work, and all of them have read at least one of DTM Chad’s information products.

KEY PRODUCTS

Results of the survey show that the most widely read DTM Chad products are the Displacement Dashboards (read at least once by 69% of surveyed partners), the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT)

Dashboards (56%), the Mobility Mapping Reports (49%) and the Displacement Reports (43%). The first two products are also the ones which were most frequently cited as the products most relevant to respondents’ work (25% respectively).

OVERALL SATISFACTION

Results from the feedback survey indicate that partners are generally satisfied with DTM Chad products: 97 per cent indicated being satisfied by the product most relevant to their work (67% are satisfied and 30% are very satisfied), and 95 per cent by the second most relevant product for their work (63% are satisfied and 32% are very satisfied). It is also worth noting that 87 per cent of surveyed partners believe that DTM Chad products are shared in a timely manner. Moreover, 96 per cent indicated that these products had enhanced their knowledge about the context and dynamics of displacement and migration in Chad.