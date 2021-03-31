DTM Chad - Feedback survey on the use of information products (2020) - Publication: March 2021

In Chad, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) collects data on forced displacement and migration flows, as well as information on the profiles and needs of mobile populations. In the framework of these activities, DTM produces a number of information products (including reports, dashboards, maps and datasets) compiling and analyzing the data gathered, to provide an overview of population movement dynamics in the country and inform partners’ responses and strategies.

A feedback survey on the use of DTM Chad’s information products was conducted from 16 February to 15 March 2021, with the goal of improving these products. This dashboard summarizes the main results of the survey, which includes the input of 50 partners.