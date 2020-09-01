Displacement Tracking Matrix – Republic of Chad: Population Flow Monitoring – An Analysis of Individual Surveys Conducted from April to June 2020 in Northern Chad (Faya, Zouarké and Ounianga Kébir), Published in August 2020

INTRODUCTION : This report presents an analysis of 1,540 individual surveys carried out between April and June 2020 with populations crossing three key Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) in Faya, Zouarké and Ounianga Kébir. These surveys are part of Flow Monitoring activities implemented by IOM through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). The objective of these activities is to collect information on the number and profiles of mobile populations at strategic transit points located in areas of high mobility through FMPs implemented in these areas.

METHODOLOGY : Flow Monitoring is a data collection exercise aimed to identify areas of high transboundary and regional mobility and gain a better understanding of the profiles of migrants travelling through these areas. Zones of high mobility are first identified in collaboration with national authorities. DTM teams, together with local authorities, then select strategic transit points where data collection will be conducted. At each FMP, two activities are implemented: Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) and Flow Monitoring Survey (FMS). For the FMR, data is collected through direct observation and interviews with key informants (coach station staff, local authorities and migrants). Information collected includes the number of travellers observed crossing FMPs daily; origin and intended destination of travellers; nationalities; vulnerabilities; and modes of transport. The FMS involves interviews with a randomly chosen sample of migrants travelling through FMPs in order to collect more detailed information about the profiles, needs and migration background of travellers. The surveys are conducted daily among the sample. Data is collected on the demographic profile; nationality; level of education; employment prior to migration; reasons for migrating; route taken; needs and difficulties faced; and vulnerabilities of interviewed individuals.

It should be noted that COVID-19 and government restrictions related to the mobility of persons had an impact on DTM’s data collection during this period. In fact, individual surveys were suspended from 21 March to 20 April 2020.

Precautionary and risk mitigation measures were then implemented to adapt to this new context.

LIMITATIONS : The data presented in this report stems from interviews conducted with a sample of travellers crossing through the three FMPs mentioned above, from April to June 2020. Because it reflects the situation of interviewed migrants, the information does not apply to the migrant population as a whole and cannot be generalized to all travellers crossing FMPs. Furthermore, interviews are conducted at a limited number of transit points, during a limited time frame (albeit conducted daily). Therefore, results cannot be extrapolated to all travellers.