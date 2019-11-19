Displacement Tracking Matrix – Republic of Chad : Population Flow Monitoring Analysis of Individual Surveys Conducted from July to Sept 2019 in Faya, Rig-Rig, Sarh and Zouarke -Published in October 2019
SUMMARY
This document offers an analysis of 775 individual surveys carried out between July and September 2019 with travellers crossing the four Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) of Zouarke, Faya, Rig-Rig and Sarh. These surveys are part of Flow Monitoring activities implemented by IOM through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). The objective of these activities is to collect information on the number and profiles of mobile populations at strategic transit points located in areas of high mobility. Surveys are conducted on a daily basis with a randomly chosen sample of individuals observed at the transit points.