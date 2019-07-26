Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM): Chad - Moyen-Chari, Dashboard #1 Data collection: : June - July 2019 Publication Date: July 2019 Round 1

Context and methodology

Ever since the start of the Central African crisis in 2013, Chadian nationals have been fleeing the Central African Republic to return to Chad, and in particular to the country's southern provinces (Moyen-Chari, Mandoul, Logone Oriental and Logone Occidental). IOM is implementing the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in the Moyen-Chari province to gain a better understanding of the number and needs of returnees living in the province. Data is collected from key informants in the sites and villages hosting returnees. This dashboard presents the findings of assessments carried out in June and July 2019 in 23 locations. A total of 37,349 returnees (8,739 households) were identified. Results show that most of returnees (79%) live in seven displacement sites. The sites of Maïngama, Sido Est and Sido Ouest being the largest ones.