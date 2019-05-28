Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM): Chad - Logone Oriental Province, Dashboard # Data collection: March - April 2019 Publication Date: May 2019 Round 1

Context and methodology

Ever since the beginning of the Central African crisis, Chadian nationals have been fleeing the Central African Republic to return to Chad, and in particular to the country's southern provinces (Moyen-Chari, Mandoul, Logone oriental and Logone occidental). IOM is implementing the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in the Logone oriental province to gain a better understanding of the number and needs of returnees present in that province. Data is collected from key informants in the sitaes and villages hosting returnees. This dashboard presents the findings of assessments carried out in March and April 2019 in 70 locations. A total of 31,994 returnees (7,051 households) were identified. Results show that half of returnees live in five displacement sites. The sites of Danamadja and Kobiteye, both located in the town of Goré, alone host 27 and 20 percent of returnees in the province.