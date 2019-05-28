28 May 2019

Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM): Chad - Logone Oriental Province, Dashboard # Data collection: March - April 2019 Publication Date: May 2019 Round 1

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 28 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (197.8 KB)

Context and methodology

Ever since the beginning of the Central African crisis, Chadian nationals have been fleeing the Central African Republic to return to Chad, and in particular to the country's southern provinces (Moyen-Chari, Mandoul, Logone oriental and Logone occidental). IOM is implementing the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in the Logone oriental province to gain a better understanding of the number and needs of returnees present in that province. Data is collected from key informants in the sitaes and villages hosting returnees. This dashboard presents the findings of assessments carried out in March and April 2019 in 70 locations. A total of 31,994 returnees (7,051 households) were identified. Results show that half of returnees live in five displacement sites. The sites of Danamadja and Kobiteye, both located in the town of Goré, alone host 27 and 20 percent of returnees in the province.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.