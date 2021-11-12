Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Chad - Lake Province: Key Findings of Return Intention Surveys - Dashboard #3, Data: August - September 2021, Publication date: November 2021

Since 2015, there has been an increase in attacks by non-state armed groups in Chad, specifically in the Lake Chad Basin area, resulting in massive internal and cross-border displacement. The crisis affecting the Lake Province has adopted the characteristics of a protracted crisis, with more than half of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) having been displaced between 2015 and 2018. This context requires data collection tools to guide both humanitarian and nexus strategies. Thus, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) implements several tools in the Lake Province, including return intention surveys, which aim at collecting information on the intentions of displaced persons and the factors influencing these intentions, in order to inform the development of durable solutions.

This dashboard presents key findings from the third round of return intention surveys in the Lake Province, conducted from 24 August to 9 September 2021, with 1,984 households in 48 displacement locations (villages and sites). In addition to household interviews, 11 focus groups were conducted within the same period, whose analyses will be incorporated into a narrative report detailing the results of this study. Four categories of populations (IDPs, former IDP returnees, returnees from abroad, and host communities) were surveyed to make a comparison of their living conditions.

Key findings indicate that the majority of IDPs and returnees from abroad, chose their current location either because it was the closest place from their provenance (45% of IDPs and 36% of returnees from abroad), or because they have ancestral ties to the host location or are relatives to the host community (31% and 40% respectively). Most of these persons do not intend to leave their current host location (91% of IDPs and 86% of returnees from abroad), mainly because they feel more secure in their current location than in their place of origin. Among these persons who do not intend to leave their current location, 34 per cent of IDPs and 38 per cent of returnees from abroad indicated that they would not consider returning to their place of origin regardless of any change in the situation.

In addition, 11 per cent of former IDP returnees indicated that they would not consider staying in their current place of residence for the next two years, mainly due to the need for better housing (43%), lack of access to farmland (19%), and lack of access to basic services (17%).