Chad
Developing A Data Story On The Climate Crisis In The Sahel
By Julia Janicki
Data Journalism Fellow
Communicating the urgency of climate change is essential, and for humanitarians, it can make a difference in the lives of the world’s most vulnerable people by driving policy change or raising funds. During my fellowship with the Centre, I developed ‘A Race to Adapt’, a data story about the climate crisis in the Sahel. It combines quantitative analyses with a narrative about a Chadian girl’s daily journey to collect water for her family. Below I provide details on my process and suggest recommendations to help humanitarian organizations make the most of data storytelling in their work.
