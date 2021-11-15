Chad

Developing A Data Story On The Climate Crisis In The Sahel

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

By Julia Janicki
Data Journalism Fellow

Communicating the urgency of climate change is essential, and for humanitarians, it can make a difference in the lives of the world’s most vulnerable people by driving policy change or raising funds. During my fellowship with the Centre, I developed ‘A Race to Adapt’, a data story about the climate crisis in the Sahel. It combines quantitative analyses with a narrative about a Chadian girl’s daily journey to collect water for her family. Below I provide details on my process and suggest recommendations to help humanitarian organizations make the most of data storytelling in their work.

Read more on the Centre for Humanitarian Data.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content