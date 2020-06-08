Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General , 8 June 2020 - Chad

From Chad, where there are more than 830 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 70 deaths, the UN team, led by the Resident Coordinator, Violet Kakyomya, has been working with the Government and partners to tackle the health, humanitarian and socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic. The UN helps broadcast public health service announcements in 17 languages across 20 community radio stations. We have trained also more than 700 people to carry out community outreach on health and sanitation issues.

The World Food Programme for its part has donated 12 mobile tents with a capacity of 100 beds to the Health Ministry. With funding of some $22 million from the World Bank, WFP is also providing 17,000 metric tonnes of food for three months to eight provinces. Also, thanks to funding from the World Bank, the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) is supporting 20,000 households in eight provinces by providing seeds and agricultural equipment. The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has also donated 30 computers and 30 modems to strengthen the Ministry of Health’s capacity to collect communication and data.