Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 18 May 2018 - Chad, Syria

Chad

The Humanitarian Coordinator for Chad, Stephen Tull, called for urgent funding to meet the humanitarian and protection needs of vulnerable populations in eastern Chad, including Sudanese refugees, Chadian returnees who were previously refugees in Sudan, and local populations.

Eastern Chad is characterized by a food security and nutrition crisis as well as the protracted displacement of more than 330,000 refugees from Sudan in a context of extremely low development and limited access to basic social services. More details on this are available with our humanitarian colleagues.

Syria

The United Nations is concerned for the safety and protection of civilians in Yarmouk and Hajar Al-Aswad in southern Damascus, as well as elsewhere in Damascus, in light of the ongoing military campaign.

Hostilities between Government forces and Da’esh reportedly continued in the Da’esh-held parts of Yarmouk and Hajar Al-Aswad. Thousands remain caught up in fighting that has resulted in civilian deaths, injuries, and displacement — with the majority of those affected being Palestinian refugees — and the destruction of essential civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, yesterday, shelling on residential areas in Damascus resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to 22 others. Since 13 April, about 130 projectiles have been shelled on residential areas in Damascus, resulting in 16 deaths and 160 injuries.

The United Nations and its partners stand ready to deliver inter-agency humanitarian assistance to people in need in Yalda, Babilla and Beit Sahem, as well as to Yarmouk and neighbouring areas, as soon as conditions allow and access is granted.